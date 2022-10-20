Clippers Reportedly Considering Surprising Kawhi Leonard Move

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 07, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Ahead of their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers appear to have a new strategy in mind for how they use all-world forward Kawhi Leonard.

According to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Clippers are mulling the idea of managing Kawhi's minutes early in the season to keep him healthy. To that end, they're considering bringing him off the bench rather than have him start some of these early games.

Kawhi missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL. But when he's been healthy enough to play, he's been given the start for the majority of his career.

Following his rookie season, Kawhi started 510 of 512 games for the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard appeared fine during the preseason. He put up 11 points, four rebounds and two steals in a preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

But the Clippers are hoping to have Kawhi with them for the long haul and managing his minutes early on might be a solid strategy for keeping him healthy.

And if the Clippers manage to get a nice batch of wins while limiting Kawhi to less than 30 minutes a game, maybe it'll actually help them keep him fresh late in the season.

Should the Clippers be limiting Kawhi's minutes, or should they wait until he's fully healthy before playing him at all?