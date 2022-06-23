Clippers Reportedly Make Decision On Significant Trade

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: General view during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the LA Clippers at Staples Center on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In the weeks leading up to the NBA draft, rumors of potential deals have been running wild.

Those rumors included the Los Angeles Clippers, who were reportedly interested in shopping a key guard. According to multiple reports, the Clippers were poking around about a potential Luke Kennard trade.

The former Duke star led the league in three-point shooting last season, so he was a popular trade chip. However, the Clippers have reportedly thought better about the potential trade.

According to a report from Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles won't be trading Kennard.

"The Clippers are *not* looking to trade G Luke Kennard, multiple league sources told @latimessports," the report said. "There had a been a report suggesting the team is shopping last season’s most accurate 3-point shooter — but the sources were adamant that is not the case."

Kennard was a solid role player for the Clippers last season, racking up 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also led the league in three-point shooting at a 44.9-percent clip.