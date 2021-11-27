Clyde Edwards-Helaire Receives Punishment For Pointing At Opponent

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has gotten a fine for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty last Sunday against the Cowboys.

While Edward-Helaire was on his way to the endzone, he pointed at a Cowboys defender, which drew a flag. The touchdown still stood, but the PAT try was pushed back another 15 yards.

Harrison Butker was able to make it with ease, but Edwards-Helaire has now been fined $10,300 for that finger point.

That play had a lot of people in the NFL world upset as the league has put a greater emphasis on calling taunting this year. Players can’t celebrate as they used to on any kind of play or they’ll be flagged.

This was CEH’s first game since Oct. 10 after he was dealing with a knee injury. He finished with 63 yards on 12 carries along with a rushing touchdown outside of that receiving touchdown.

For the season, he has 367 yards and one touchdown on 77 carries along with 74 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns.

The Chiefs improved to 7-4 overall as they controls their own destiny the rest of the way. Their next game will be against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.