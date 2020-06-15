CNN isn’t exactly known for its sports and entertainment coverage. But in what appears to be an effort to provide more insight into how social issues are affecting us, the news network is hiring an NFL player to their contributing staff.

According to Brian Steinberg of Variety, CNN is hiring New Orleans Saints star Malcolm Jenkins as a contributor. Per the report, he will offer commentary on significant social issues. Jenkins has contributed op-eds to CNN.com, as well as other mainstream publications.

In a statement, Jenkins said that it’s time to educate the public on the roles of people in power. He feels that the time is right to join CNN to share his perspective, and thanked them for “viewing professional athletes beyond their sport.”

“Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote,” Jenkins said. “In an important election year, I’m eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor. I also want to thank CNN for their thoughtful leadership in viewing professional athletes beyond their sport as another educated voice who brings a varied perspective and value to the network’s programming and shows.”

Jenkins signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Saints this past March. But until the coronavirus pandemic is over, his schedule appears pretty open.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been one of the NFL’s most active advocates for ending racial injustice. He has established multiple foundations and media companies to achieve that goal.

And now he has a much larger platform to share his thoughts and views.

Good work, Malcolm.