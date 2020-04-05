The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Coach Cal Reveals What Anthony Davis Said At Halftime Of National Title

Coach Cal sitting next to Anthony Davis.LEXINGTON, KY - APRIL 17: Anthony Davis and John Calipari the head coach of the kentucky Wildcates talk with the media during the news conference at Joe Craft Center on April 17, 2012 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

College basketball’s 2012 national championship game is currently airing on CBS. The game featured John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats facing Bill Self’s Kansas Jayhawks.

Kentucky won the game – Coach Cal’s first national title – by a score of 67-59 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Coach Cal has been live-tweeting through the game’s replay. He shared a cool detail from the scene in the locker room at halftime. Anthony Davis sent a message to his teammates.

“I can’t make a shot. I’ll get every rebound, defend and block shots. You guys do all the scoring,” Davis told his teammates.

Davis went scoreless for the game’s first 9-plus minutes. He finished the game 1 for 10 from the field with just six points.

The future No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft made a big impact elsewhere, though, with 16 rebounds, five assists, six blocks and three steals.

Davis was named the NCAA Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player..

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.