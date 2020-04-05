Coach Cal Says A ‘Big Announcement’ Is Coming On Monday

Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari recently expressed major optimism for the 2020-21 season. He fully expects to be playing in November.

“There’s so much up in the air, but I will say this: I fully expect us to be playing basketball in November, I really do,” Calipari said on The Paul Finebaum Show.

Calipari’s season – along with the rest of the college basketball world – came to a screeching halt before the NCAA Tournament thanks to worldwide health concerns. Hopefully, everything will be OK come November.

Until then, we’re not left with much in the sports world. Coach Cal is making a “big announcement” on Monday night, though.

What could it be?

Big announcement coming on Monday! #BBN, join me live on Facebook on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET. Tune into https://t.co/g9Ib4NIPMZ. pic.twitter.com/t5dVv4xQd8 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 4, 2020

Big Blue Nation has speculated about everything from new uniforms to NBA Draft announcements to coaching staff additions.

What’s your prediction for the “big announcement” from Coach Cal?

Tune into his Facebook page on Monday night to find out.