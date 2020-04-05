The Spun

Coach Cal Says A ‘Big Announcement’ Is Coming On Monday

John Calipari during warmups prior to a Kentucky game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 28: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on during a practice session ahead of the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 28, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari recently expressed major optimism for the 2020-21 season. He fully expects to be playing in November.

“There’s so much up in the air, but I will say this: I fully expect us to be playing basketball in November, I really do,” Calipari said on The Paul Finebaum Show.

Calipari’s season – along with the rest of the college basketball world – came to a screeching halt before the NCAA Tournament thanks to worldwide health concerns. Hopefully, everything will be OK come November.

Until then, we’re not left with much in the sports world. Coach Cal is making a “big announcement” on Monday night, though.

What could it be?

Big Blue Nation has speculated about everything from new uniforms to NBA Draft announcements to coaching staff additions.

What’s your prediction for the “big announcement” from Coach Cal?

Tune into his Facebook page on Monday night to find out.

