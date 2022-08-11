Coach Cal Has Big Demand For The University Of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Ole Miss Rebels during the game at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari wants the school to have a new practice facility.

Per Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, the longtime Wildcats head coach is planning to raise funds to make it happen. Calipari wants it to be a creative facility that includes sports science and a museum that honors the school's basketball history.

This comes after the roof on the Joe Craft Center, Kentucky's current practice facility, started leaking when a storm came through a few days ago. Calipari was forced to end his practice early due to it.

A new facility would likely cost millions of dollars, though Calipari is probably not concerned about that.

He wants to have the best state-of-the-art facility and looks determined to make it happen.

We'll have to see if a plan for one is approved by the University.