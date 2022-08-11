Coach Cal Has Big Demand For The University Of Kentucky
Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari wants the school to have a new practice facility.
Per Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, the longtime Wildcats head coach is planning to raise funds to make it happen. Calipari wants it to be a creative facility that includes sports science and a museum that honors the school's basketball history.
This comes after the roof on the Joe Craft Center, Kentucky's current practice facility, started leaking when a storm came through a few days ago. Calipari was forced to end his practice early due to it.
A new facility would likely cost millions of dollars, though Calipari is probably not concerned about that.
He wants to have the best state-of-the-art facility and looks determined to make it happen.
We'll have to see if a plan for one is approved by the University.