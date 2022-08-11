Coach Cal Reveals Bold Demand: College Basketball World Reacts

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 25: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team during the game against the Tennessee- Martin Skyhawks at Rupp Arena on November 25, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari raised some eyebrows with a comment he made about wanting a new training facility.

"This is a basketball school," Calipari said. "Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. But this is a basketball school."

Head football coach Mark Stoops heard what Calipari said and he's not a fan.

"Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC? #4straightpostseasonwins," he said.

Some fans think Calipari has a point - in that Kentucky needs a new practice facility - but he's going about it the wrong way.

"Cal shouldn’t have to beg for a practice facility at Kentucky, but calling it a basketball school is disrespectful to the athletic department. Bad look," a fan said.

Others think Calipari needs to stop complaining and go win more basketball games.

"Stop complaining and go win basketball games. We haven’t been to a final four since 2014-2015. You get paid $9 million a year. Meanwhile the football team is the best it’s ever been," one fan said.

Did Calipari go too far?