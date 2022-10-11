Coach Cal Reveals Good, Bad News For Kentucky Basketball

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Ole Miss Rebels during the game at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has some good and bad news regarding reigning Naismith Trophy winner Oscar Tshiebwe.

While the star center put on an "unbelievable performance" at his Pro Day, he recently underwent a minor 15-minute procedure to clean up a knee injury.

"I have good news and bad news. Good news is Oscar had an unbelievable performance at Pro Day and the scouts loved what they saw," Coach Cal wrote on Twitter. "He came back to develop his game and become a more complete player and that’s exactly what he displayed Sunday night. They loved it.

"Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff. He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"

From the sound of things, Tshiebwe should be back on the court sometime soon. Despite being a highly-touted prospect, he elected to bypass the 2022 NBA Draft and return to Lexington for his senior season in 2022-23.

This past season, the former West Virginia big man averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game for the Wildcats.

Coach Cal and Kentucky will tipoff their 2022-23 regular season with a matchup against Howard on November 7.