Coach Cal Shares Encouraging Kentucky Injury News

Just two weeks ago, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery.

"Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up."

After taking a couple weeks off, Calipari announced a positive update on his star player. He said Tshiebwe is "feeling good" two weeks after surgery.

"He's moving around pretty good," Calipari told reporters this week. "He's telling me, I feel really good...We're not going to hold him back but we're not going to push him forward either."

Tshiebwe was voted as a pre-season All-American just recently and is expected to be among the best players in the country.

Now he just needs to get healthy and back on the court.