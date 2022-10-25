Coach Cal Shares Encouraging Kentucky Injury News
Just two weeks ago, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery.
"Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up."
After taking a couple weeks off, Calipari announced a positive update on his star player. He said Tshiebwe is "feeling good" two weeks after surgery.
"He's moving around pretty good," Calipari told reporters this week. "He's telling me, I feel really good...We're not going to hold him back but we're not going to push him forward either."
Tshiebwe was voted as a pre-season All-American just recently and is expected to be among the best players in the country.
Now he just needs to get healthy and back on the court.