Coach Cal’s Daughter Trolls Louisville After Tonight’s Win

While most of the sports world is focused on the College Football Playoff this evening, we did have a major college basketball game taking place today, too.

Kentucky hosted Louisville at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The game started off a bit ugly, but ended in classic fashion.

The Wildcats topped the Cardinals, 78-70, in overtime.

Shortly following the game, John Calipari’s daughter, Megan, took to Twitter:

UofLol — Megan Calipari (@MeganCalipari) December 28, 2019

Unsurprisingly, Kentucky fans are loving it on Twitter.

The Wildcats improved to 9-3 with the win over the Cardinals, who dropped to 11-2 with the loss.

Big Blue Nation has bragging rights for now.