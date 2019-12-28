The Spun

Coach Cal’s Daughter Trolls Louisville After Tonight’s Win

John Calipari during warmups prior to a Kentucky game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 28: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on during a practice session ahead of the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 28, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

While most of the sports world is focused on the College Football Playoff this evening, we did have a major college basketball game taking place today, too.

Kentucky hosted Louisville at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The game started off a bit ugly, but ended in classic fashion.

The Wildcats topped the Cardinals, 78-70, in overtime.

Shortly following the game, John Calipari’s daughter, Megan, took to Twitter:

Unsurprisingly, Kentucky fans are loving it on Twitter.

The Wildcats improved to 9-3 with the win over the Cardinals, who dropped to 11-2 with the loss.

Big Blue Nation has bragging rights for now.


