Coach K Announces Decision On Duke's 2022-23 Season

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 05: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

For the first time since 1980, Coach K won't be roaming the sideline in Durham as the head coach of Duke basketball.

Mike Krzyzewski chose to walk away from coaching after a storied 42-year career that included five national titles, 13 Final Fours and 15 ACC Tournament titles. And according to Coach K, Cameron Crazies shouldn't expect to see him any time soon.

Per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, "Coach K tells me that he does not plan to attend any Duke games next season at Cameron Indoor Stadium."

At 75-years-old, Krzyzewski has certainly earned the right to spend his time however he pleases.

And he likely understands the pressure that Jon Scheyer will already be under replacing the winningest coach in Division-I men's basketball history.

It's hard to imagine Coach K staying away from the sport for long though. As he's such a driven, intellectual man that has been very vocal about the changes he'd like to see to the NCAA's structure.