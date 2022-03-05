Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?

Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program.

At a speaking engagement in 2008, though, Coach K went with another choice.

According to sports writer Michael Lee, Coach K referred to former Duke Blue Devils star Jay Williams as the “best player” the program has ever had.

I remember sitting in on a Coach K speaking engagement in China during the Beijing Olympics in 2008. He gave an introduction for a special guest in attendance whom he described as “the best player we’ve ever had at Duke.”Who do you think it was? — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) March 5, 2022

Williams starred at Duke from 1999-2002, winning a national championship in 2001. He was a part of some truly historic games, many of which came against Maryland during the peak of their ACC rivalry.

The former Blue Devils star was a two-time National Player of the Year and a two-time consensus first-team All-American.

Williams and many other former Duke stars are set to be in attendance at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night.