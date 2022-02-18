Coach K Offers Health Update After Leaving Wake Forest Game Early

The Spun

Coach K walks onto the floor during a Duke game.

On Tuesday night, a troubling situation developed regarding the health of Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

During the first half of an ACC matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Coach K was attended to by trainers on several occasions. And after the halftime break, the longtime Blue Devils leader did not reemerge with his team.

“Update: Coach K is not feeling well. Will not return to bench tonight,” the team said in a short statement during the game.

During an appearance with SiriusXM Radio on Friday, Krzyzewski provided an update of his own.

“I’m better,” he said. “We went through a very taxing part of out season with four games in eight days, late travel. I still prepare the same way, and that day for Wake I wasn’t feeling that good. During the first half I got lightheaded on the bench and I called Jon Scheyer and Chris Carrawell over and said, ‘Look, I’m not great. You guys do more.’

“Then I started feeling a little bit better during the half, and then as I’m walking off the court at halftime — this is the first time I’d stood up — I really thought I could pass out… I got to the locker room and my medical people gave me IVs and some whatever…

“I’m better. I think you get exhausted. I don’t know if it was my way of celebrating by 75th birthday and saying ‘Knucklehead, you are 75. You better do something a little bit different.’ … I’m glad it was that and not something else.”

Despite Coach K’s absence on the sideline in the second half, coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils held on to defeat Wake Forest 76-74.

Duke is now 22-4 on the year and tied for first in the ACC.

