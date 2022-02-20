Coach K Reveals Details Of His Mid-Week Health Scare

Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski returned to the sideline on Saturday evening.

Earlier this week, Coach K left at halftime of Duke’s game against Wake Forest. The retiring Blue Devils head coach did not come out of the locker room after halftime.

On Saturday night, Coach K was back at his usual spot on the bench, for Duke’s win over Florida State on ESPN.

Following the game, Coach K revealed what happened at halftime earlier this week.

“That’s why I’m retiring,” Krzyzewski said, via The Devil’s Den. “It was basically exhaustion. Nothing else. I feel great.”

Duke has played five games in 11 days. Coach K said that the packed schedule has taken a toll on his body.

At 75 years of age, that’s understandable.

“We get back to more of a normal schedule now, so I think I’ll be good,” Krzyzewski said. “I’m trying to be good.”

Duke, 23-4 on the season, will return to the floor on Wednesday at Virginia.