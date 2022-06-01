Coach K Reveals How He's Been Spending His Retirement

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 06: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates with his wife Mickie Krzyzewski after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers during the NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 6, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Duke defeated Wisconsin 68-63. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Mike Krzyzewski ended his decorated coaching career after Duke's Final Four run ended in the national semifinal on April 2.

Unlike another legend who briefly retired earlier this year, Coach K doesn't seem to be regretting his decision.

Per Aaron Beard of the Associated Press, the 75-year-old said he's spent the first two months of retirement with family while travelling and enjoying a new silver Labrador named Coach.

Krzyzewski recalled attending his granddaughter's high school graduation with family and feeling more present than he had during his coaching career.

"I was driving home with my wife Mickie … and I said, ‘It was interesting.' I only thought about that," Krzyzewski said. And for most of my life, wherever I was at, I was never completely where I was at. You’re always thinking of something else. And I like that."

His successor, Jon Scheyer, said Coach K is "at peace" and "in a great spot."

While Krzyzewski is still traveling for speaking engagements, the NCAA's all-time win leader has far less on his plate now that he's no longer pursuing a sixth national championship.

"You’re not thinking of everybody," Krzyzewski said. "You’re thinking of you and your family, and whatever responsibility that you want, not the responsibilities that you may just have to do. That keeps you fresh."