Coach K Reveals Why He Won't Attend Games Next Season

Earlier on Monday, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein revealed that Coach K told him that he would not be attending any Duke games at Cameron Indoor next season.

And now we know why. Telling the "College Hoops Today Podcast:"

There's no place in Cameron Indoor Stadium --- a box or something --- where you can get away from the maddening crowds. That's going to be frustrating because I'd like to be there, but I also don't want to be in the way.

When asked if he plans to stay away from all Duke basketball games in 2022-2023, Coach K didn't say for certain. Explaining:

No. It could be on the road --- if it's in a venue that has a box, but that's a distraction. I don't want to be a distraction. I don't need for people to see me. But I want Jon [Scheyer] to know that I'm there if he needs me at any time.

Mike Krzyzewski remains on the Blue Devils payroll as a Duke ambassador. And after 42 legendary years on the sideline in Durham, it's well-deserved.

It'll definitely be an adjustment not seeing Coach K when the new season tips-off, as the college basketball world hasn't known a world without him since 1980.