Coach K Sounds Off On NCAA: College Sports World Reacts

SYRACUSE, NY - FEBRUARY 23: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils calls a play for his team against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome on February 23, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Duke defeated Syracuse 75-65. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Coach K had some thoughts on the current state of the NCAA in a recent interview - and he didn't hold back at all.

Speaking to The News & Observer, the Duke legend admonished the NCAA for not adapting to the need for name, image and likeness rules until federal law required them too.

“I’m all for the rights of the student athletes and for them to do as much as as much as they can," Coach K said.

But he saved his biggest criticism for the NCAA leadership itself. Coach K believes that the way the NCAA governs its sports is outdated and "doesn't work anymore."

“Nothing against Kodak, but do you have any Kodak cameras?” he said. “It’s Kodak. It’s Edsels. It’s 8-track tapes or whatever. Come on. It doesn’t work anymore.”

College sports fans had a wide range of reactions to the comments from Coach K. Some believe he's gotten bitter that he can't do things his way anymore, while others firmly believe he's in the right here. Naturally, there are some who laugh at the idea that the NCAA ever worked:

As a solution to this issue, Coach K believes that the NCAA needs to "create another room" of people to lead the sports governing body forward.

“Who would you have in the room to decide all this?” Krzyzewski said. “I don’t know. You know what? Nobody knows. So create another room. Create another room.”

Coach K has accumulated a lot of wisdom in his near 50 years in college sports. Maybe the NCAA would be wise to heed it.