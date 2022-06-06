Coach K Sounds Off On The Current State Of The NCAA

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils looks on from the sideline in the in the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Coach K may no longer be roaming the sidelines in Durham, but he's still very much involved in the college sports landscape.

And in a recent interview with The News & Observer, Mike Krzyzewski said the NCAA just "doesn't work anymore."

“It’s the most important time in college sports, and it’s really the most chaotic time,” the 75-year-old told N&O's Stephen Wiseman.

Krzyzewski went on to say that he “hates what’s happening with college athletics,” and that he's pro NIL. “I’m all for the rights of the student athletes and for them to do as much as as much as they can.”

But Coach K says the NCAA missed a major opportunity by choosing not to embrace it back in the 1990s, and instead choosing to crack down on any and all activities that would allow players to benefit off of their own names and images.

Now he says college sports are in need of something new. And it has to be led by college football.

“Nothing against Kodak, but do you have any Kodak cameras?” Krzyzewski asked Wiseman. “It’s Kodak. It’s Edsels. It’s 8-track tapes or whatever. Come on. It doesn’t work anymore.”

“SEC football is the best college sports product on TV except for March Madness,” Krzyzewski said. “We are, right now, a boat without a paddle. I’d like to see football paddling because they are ahead and they are also more powerful."