Coach K Won't Attend Duke Games: College Basketball World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 06: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates with his wife Mickie Krzyzewski after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers during the NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 6, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Duke defeated Wisconsin 68-63. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Coach K won't be staying too close to Duke basketball this upcoming season. The now-retired legend has decided he won't be attending any games at Cameron Indoor.

When Coach K attends a basketball game the players, coaches and fans take notice. In other words, it's pretty big distraction - not to mention the immense pressure his presence creates.

The Duke legend doesn't want to distract from Jon Scheyer's first year as the Blue Devils' head coach. As a result, Coach K won't be attending Duke games next season.

"Coach K tells me that he does not plan to attend any Duke games next season at Cameron Indoor Stadium," says college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

That's easy for him to say now. But is he really expecting us to believe when Duke hosts North Carolina he's going to be watching from home?

"This doesn't surprise me," said Duke MBB. "K said he doesn't want to be an imposing presence for Scheyer, and being there could do that."

The itch to return to Cameron Indoor is going to be way too strong for the iconic Mike Krzyzewski to stay away.

"It’s going to be such a spectacle when he’s there for the first game of the season," a fan said.

It's also worth pointing out Coach K specifically said he won't attend games at Cameron Indoor. That doesn't mean he won't visit Duke on the road or perhaps in the ACC Tournament.

"Notice he only says 'Cameron Indoor'. Doesn’t stop him from going to MSG, the ACC tournament, or whatever other Duke games he wishes to attend," one fan wrote.

What do you think about this week's Coach K news?