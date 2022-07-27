Coach K's Grandson Reportedly Pleaded Guilty On Wednesday

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 15: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils walks onto the court for the second half of the game against the Iona Gaels in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 15, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former Duke basketball player Michael Savarino announced his plea following a November traffic stop.

According to a report from the News Observer, Savarino, former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's grandson, pleaded guilty to driving while impaired. He faced several charges such as driving after consuming alcohol while under 21 as well as running a stop sign.

All of those charges were dismissed as result of his plea, according to the report.

Savarino reportedly completed 24 hours of community service, paid $300 in fines and court costs and is on six months of unsupervised probation.

Following his grandfather's departure from Duke, Savarino also announced his plans to leave the Blue Devils. He announced his intentions to continue his college basketball career at New York University.