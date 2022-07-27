Coach K's Grandson Reportedly Pleaded Guilty On Wednesday
Earlier this week, former Duke basketball player Michael Savarino announced his plea following a November traffic stop.
According to a report from the News Observer, Savarino, former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's grandson, pleaded guilty to driving while impaired. He faced several charges such as driving after consuming alcohol while under 21 as well as running a stop sign.
All of those charges were dismissed as result of his plea, according to the report.
Savarino reportedly completed 24 hours of community service, paid $300 in fines and court costs and is on six months of unsupervised probation.
Following his grandfather's departure from Duke, Savarino also announced his plans to leave the Blue Devils. He announced his intentions to continue his college basketball career at New York University.