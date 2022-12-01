Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: General view inside the stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Michael Steele/Getty Images

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday.

Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.

“My contract ended as soon as the referee blew the whistle,” Martino told FOX Sports after the game.

Wednesday marked the first time since the late 70s that Mexico did not make out of the World Cup's group stage, a streak only matched by global soccer power Brazil.

Martino took over Mexico's national team in 2019 after finding success with MLS club Atlanta United. But regardless of the result in Qatar, the writing was already on the wall for the Argentine coach who's been relentlessly criticized by Mexican soccer fans over the past several months.

Now a new voice will likely be at the helm of El Tri.