Coach Named As Possible Scott Frost Replacement Addresses Nebraska Rumors

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next full-time leader following the departure of head coach Scott Frost last week.

Frost was fired after capping off an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln with an upset loss to Georgia Southern. Assistant Mickey Joseph stepped up as interim head coach.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold has been mentioned as a possible name to take over the Huskers' lead job. But during a recent appearance on The Straight Line with Ryan Leaf, the 58-year-old coach shut these rumors down.

"Just like anything, I think you have to stay in the moment, be where your feet are at," Leipold said. "You know, my wife, Kelly and I we came to Lawrence, Kansas, not to move at this stage of our career. It's flattering. Like you said, it's early, it's early in the season. But our focus is trying to build the Kansas Jayhawks into a winner and a consistent winner for the long haul."

Leipold took over the Kansas head coaching job prior to the 2021 season. After leading the Jayhawks to a disappointing 2-10 record in Year 1, the former Buffalo leader has his program off to a 3-0 start in 2022.

It looks like Nebraska will have to look elsewhere for its next head coach.