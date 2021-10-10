There Are Growing Calls For Major Head Coach’s Firing

Things are not going very well for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers’ football program in 2021.

Coach O and Co. are less than two years removed from a national championship season. However, the Tigers appear to be on a major downslide.

LSU, which struggled in 2020, is off to another bad start in 2021. The Tigers lost to Kentucky on Saturday, 42-21, to fall to 3-3 on the season.

There are now growing calls for a coaching change at LSU. It’s unlikely that one will happen during the middle of the season. However, it’s possible the Baton Rouge program could look to make a change in the offseason.

Yeah, Coach O is done. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 10, 2021

So who is LSU going to hire when they fire Coach O in a few weeks? My top two targets are James Franklin and Lane Kiffin. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 10, 2021

Should Coach O be fired? • 48-16 career record at LSU

• 8-7 last 2 seasons

• 15-0 record & National Championship in 2019

• 2 NY6 Bowl wins pic.twitter.com/aU5BtLFHkp — Sidelines – CFB (@SSN_CollegeFB) October 6, 2021

Ed Orgeron is done. — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) October 10, 2021

Perhaps the LSU Tigers can turn things around this season, but so far, it’s been a pretty ugly 2021 for the Baton Rouge program.

Things don’t get any easier for Coach O and Co. moving forward, either.

LSU has to play Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama in its next three games. Good luck with that, Tigers.