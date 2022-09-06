Coach O Is Still High On LSU: College Football World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers yells from the sidelines during the first half against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Just two years after he led the LSU Tigers to an undefeated, National Championship season in 2019, head coach Ed Orgeron was fired following a disappointing 2021 campaign.

While Coach O could chose to hold a grudge against the program that cast him aside, he's instead decided to keep a positive attitude on the place he called home for six seasons.

"I'm so grateful for my time at LSU," he said during a recent appearance with the Little Rock Touchdown Club. "That was my opportunity. Coaches have a shelf [life]. Some coaches got 50 years, some coaches got 12. Mine was six."

Coach O also applauded the way athletics director Scott Woodward handled the situation and joked about his massive, $17.1 million contract buyout.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to these comments.

"Coach O such a legend man," one fan wrote.

"This is too funny," another added.

"Such a great dude," another said.

The first regular-season game without Orgeron was an absolute disaster. Brian Kelly's head coaching debut for LSU saw the Tigers lose to the Florida State Seminoles in a heartbreaking 24-23 loss.

While the Tigers' 2022 season may be off to a rough start, it appears Coach O is doing just fine.