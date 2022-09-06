Coach O Is Still High On LSU: College Football World Reacts
Just two years after he led the LSU Tigers to an undefeated, National Championship season in 2019, head coach Ed Orgeron was fired following a disappointing 2021 campaign.
While Coach O could chose to hold a grudge against the program that cast him aside, he's instead decided to keep a positive attitude on the place he called home for six seasons.
"I'm so grateful for my time at LSU," he said during a recent appearance with the Little Rock Touchdown Club. "That was my opportunity. Coaches have a shelf [life]. Some coaches got 50 years, some coaches got 12. Mine was six."
Coach O also applauded the way athletics director Scott Woodward handled the situation and joked about his massive, $17.1 million contract buyout.
The college football world took to Twitter to react to these comments.
"Coach O such a legend man," one fan wrote.
"This is too funny," another added.
"Such a great dude," another said.
The first regular-season game without Orgeron was an absolute disaster. Brian Kelly's head coaching debut for LSU saw the Tigers lose to the Florida State Seminoles in a heartbreaking 24-23 loss.
While the Tigers' 2022 season may be off to a rough start, it appears Coach O is doing just fine.