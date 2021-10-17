College Football World Reacts To Bombshell Coach O News

Less than two years ago, Ed Orgeron led the LSU Tigers to a national championship season. Fast forward to today and his time with the program is reportedly coming to a close.

According to Sports Illustrated college football insider Ross Dellenger, Coach O and the Tigers are working out an agreement. Orgeron will reportedly not return in 2022, though he’s expected to coach out the year.

“LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell Sports Illustrated. Negotiations began last week before UF win. It’s unprecedented in the sport – coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all,” he reports.

Steven Godfrey had more on the unprecedented move.

Meetings are underway to end the relationship between Ed Orgeron and LSU — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) October 17, 2021

Re: Florida, LSU wanted to actively avoid what they considered would be dead cat bounce to the season, and you can’t help but think of Les’ ending informing the move — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) October 17, 2021

As Godfrey mentioned, LSU is coming off a huge win against Florida. However, it appears that the decision on Coach O has already been made.

Fans are pretty stunned.

“That’s crazy talk. A Natty should guarantee a 5-year deal,” one fan tweeted.

“Terrible. Don’t think LSU upgrades from him,” another fan wrote.

Not everyone is surprised, though.

“This has been coming for weeks. Inherited a championship roster and has been mediocre without it,” one fan wrote.

LSU went undefeated in 2019, led by star quarterback Joe Burrow. However, it’s been very downhill since. The Tigers went 5-5 last season and are 4-3 on the year in 2021.

It will be very interesting to see who the Tigers end up with moving forward.