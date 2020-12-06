Watch: Coach O’s Reaction To Alabama Blowout Is Going Viral

Coach O was a very happy man against Alabama last season. The LSU Tigers’ head coach was as pumped up as we’ve seen him following the win over the Crimson Tide.

“We’re going to beat their ass in recruiting,” Orgeron was heard saying after the 2019 win. “We’re going to beat their a– every time they see us. You understand me? Roll Tide what? F— you!”

Tonight, Coach O is once again showing a lot of emotion. This time, though, it is not of the happy kind.

Alabama is currently shellacking LSU, 45-14, midway through the third quarter on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide have been absolutely dominating the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

Devonta Smith has been especially good against LSU. The Crimson Tide wide receiver has eight catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns.

Coach O’s reaction to one of Smith’s touchdowns is going viral on social media. He is not a happy man on Saturday night.

That is not a happy head coach.

Things haven’t gotten any better since then, though.

Alabama will move to 9-0 on the season with tonight’s win, while LSU will drop to 3-5 on the season.