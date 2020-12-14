Coach O Trolled Florida With His Christmas List Wish

LSU’s stunning 37-34 upset over No. 5 Florida on Saturday featured one of the most irresponsible, game-costing decisions you’ll ever see. Tigers coach Ed Orgeron made sure to remind the Gators of their blunder with a backhanded jab on Monday.

When talking to reporters today, Orgeron joked about the unfortunate way that Florida blew the game. The fifth-year LSU coach is going shoe shopping this holiday season.

“My Christmas list has become shoes,” Orgeron said. “I don’t know why.”

This comment was a dig at the boneheaded play that ultimately cost Florida the game.

Tied at 34-34 with two minutes remaining, LSU and its freshman quarterback Max Johnson faced a huge third and long attempt. Johnson looked off a couple longer routes and decided to dump the ball off to tight end Kole Taylor short of the line to gain.

Gators defensive back Marco Wilson made a great play in the open field, thwarting Taylor’s hurdle attempt and forcing what should’ve been a fourth down.

In making the tackle, Wilson somehow ended up with the tight end’s shoe in his hand. The rest was history.

Wilson threw the shoe 20 yards down the field, and with it — the Gators’ hopes for a College Football Playoff berth.

Florida was flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as a result of Wilson’s celebration.

LSU methodically moved the ball down the field and kick a field goal with less than a minute left. The Gators also quickly made it into field goal range, but missed the game-tying kick.

It’s a wonder the Tigers were even in position to win this game. Florida has dominated its competition all season — LSU not so much. With countless Tigers suffering injuries and opting out of the disappointing 4-5 2020 season, the Gators should’ve been a lock to put this game away.

In fact, every college football analyst out there was looking past this game — sparking debates about Florida’s CFP chances with a potential SEC championship win over Alabama.

With a loss like this on their record and a tight race up top, the Gators’ playoff hopes are finished.