Coach To Watch Emerges For Navy Head Coaching Job

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 11: Army Cadets on the field after the march on prior to the 122nd Army/Navy college football game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen on December 11, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Navy Midshipmen are in need of a new head football coach.

The Midshipmen let go of Ken Ken Niumatalolo on Sunday following their loss to Army on Saturday. This ended Niumatalolo's 15-year tenure after he replaced Paul Johnson in 2008.

In 15 seasons, he went 109-83 but the Midshipmen finished this season with a 4-8 record.

They'll now shift to replacing Niumatalolo and it looks like they may already have someone lined up. According to Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports, Navy might be looking at Kennesaw State's Brian Bohannon as a replacement.

Heading into this season, Bohannon was 63-18 as Kennesaw State head coach after he was hired in 2013. He's been the only head coach in the program's history.

He also runs the triple option offense, which Navy has run for two decades.

We'll have to see if Bohannon gets an interview during the hiring process.