Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday.

According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach.

"Getting some reports of some college coaches working through third parties to try and get some Mississippi State football players to enter the transfer portal. If you’re doing this, then you are a disgusting human being. If I get evidence to support this, I will make you famous," Robertson reports.

Leach passed away on Monday due to complications with a heart condition. The Mississippi State program is understandably devastated by this loss.

Coaching changes are obviously a major contributing factor in transfer portal decisions — but taking advantage of a coach's death is disgusting.

The Bulldogs will honor their late coach by playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2.