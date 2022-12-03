Coach's Reaction To Georgia Blocked Field Goal Return Touchdown Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One Georgia coach was very much against his team picking up a blocked LSU field goal... until he wasn't.

On the play that opened the scoring in Saturday's SEC Championship, a coach up in the booth could be seen yelling, "Don't pick it up!" before senior DB Christopher Smith caught the Tigers napping and took it back to the house.

"Loose translation on this video: NO NO NO NO NO....GO GO GO GO GO!" said CBS Sports.

The clip began to go viral on Championship Saturday.

"Exact same coaching call Kirby Smart was making in the National Championship game when Kelee Ringo intercepted Young and started running it back," a fan tweeted.

"Even the UGA coaches were tellin' the dude not to pick it up.." a user laughed. "Idiocy all around."

"How do they not know the rules?" another asked.

"Awful coaching on both sides of the ball wow."

It's all working for UGA thus far.