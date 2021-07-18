Breaking: U.S. Star Forced To Withdraw From The Olympics

The leader of the United States women’s tennis team has been forced to withdraw from the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Coco Gauff, 17, was set to lead the American team this summer. There had been several notable withdrawals, including one from Serena Williams.

The 17-year-old tennis star will not be traveling to Tokyo, though. Gauff announced on Sunday afternoon that she’s been forced to withdraw.

“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” she wrote on Twitter. “It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future. I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family.”

This is very disappointing news for Gauff and Team USA. The 17-year-old tennis player is a rising star in the sport and the Olympics could have been a big coming out party.

The Summer Games are scheduled to begin on Friday.