Coco Gauff Sends Clear Message After French Open Final Loss
Coco Gauff is determined to "bounce back" after a crushing defeat at the French Open final on Saturday morning.
Gauff fell to Polish star Iga Swiatek in two sets (6-1, 6-3). She is still seeking that first Grand Slam title.
Make no mistake, though. The 18-year-old is determined to bounce back and be better than ever.
"these past two weeks have been filled with so many emotions and i am so grateful for this moment," she said. "thank you to everyone for all of the support. grand slam finalist…. i’ll bounce back. ps: tournament is not quite over for me yet… doubles final tomorrow allezzzz"
This echoes what Gauff had to say in her post-loss speech to the fans.
"I'd like to thank my team. I’m sorry I wasn’t able to get this one today,” Gauff said while fighting back tears. “But thank you for always supporting me. Hopefully, this is the first final of many. Even when I was down match points, you guys were still cheering me on. That means a lot. So truly, thank you."
Gauff's French Open isn't done just yet. She'll compete in the doubles tournament final on Sunday.