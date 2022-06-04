Coco Gauff Sends Clear Message After French Open Final Loss

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 02: Coco Gauff of The United States celebrates her win over Martina Trevisan of Italy during the Women's Singles Semi Final match on day twelve of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Coco Gauff is determined to "bounce back" after a crushing defeat at the French Open final on Saturday morning.

Gauff fell to Polish star Iga Swiatek in two sets (6-1, 6-3). She is still seeking that first Grand Slam title.

Make no mistake, though. The 18-year-old is determined to bounce back and be better than ever.

"these past two weeks have been filled with so many emotions and i am so grateful for this moment," she said. "thank you to everyone for all of the support. grand slam finalist…. i’ll bounce back. ps: tournament is not quite over for me yet… doubles final tomorrow allezzzz"

This echoes what Gauff had to say in her post-loss speech to the fans.

"I'd like to thank my team. I’m sorry I wasn’t able to get this one today,” Gauff said while fighting back tears. “But thank you for always supporting me. Hopefully, this is the first final of many. Even when I was down match points, you guys were still cheering me on. That means a lot. So truly, thank you."

Gauff's French Open isn't done just yet. She'll compete in the doubles tournament final on Sunday.