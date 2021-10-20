Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Dodgers Star Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger was one of the worst hitters in baseball during the regular season, putting up historically bad numbers on a really good Dodgers team, but he played the role of the hero in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

With the Dodgers trailing the Braves, 5-2, in a series they trailed, 2-0, Bellinger stepped up and tied the game with a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, arguably saving the franchise’s season.

“Man, pure elation, joy,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of the hit. “I mean, it’s just hard to imagine a bigger hit.”

While it’s been a tough season for Bellinger, it’s hard to top Tuesday night’s moment. He’ll look to have another one in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

Those close to Bellinger have surely believed in him throughout his 2021 struggles. Bellinger is dating model Chase Carter, who posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2018.

Carter is pregnant with her first child. She posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram following the Dodgers’ win over the Giants in Game 5 of the NLDS.

Carter was certainly a proud girlfriend on Tuesday night. She’s been there for Bellinger throughout the 2021 season.

Game 4 is a massive one, of course. The Dodgers will look to tie up the series against the Braves at two games apiece.

The NLCS game between the Dodgers and the Braves will begin shortly after 8 p.m. E.T.