Cole Beasley Details Emerging: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Wide receiver Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills makes a reception against coverage from defensive back Tarvarius Moore #33 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of a game at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the Buffalo Bills opted to let wide receiver Cole Beasley hit the free agent market.

Over the past few weeks, news about the talented slot receiver has been slim to none. However, this afternoon, NFL insider Mike Garafolo shared an update on his free agency.

"Former #Bills WR Cole Beasley remains unsigned, though that’s not for lack of interest," Garafolo reported. "Beasley is remaining patient, as he waits for the right opportunity and offer."

It didn't take Beasley long to react to the latest news. He only gave an emoji as a response, though.

It didn't take long for fans to start cracking jokes about Beasley's decision to remain unvaccinated last season.

"Teams are still doing their research," one fan said.

Others thinks he's waiting for a call from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "He waiting for that Tom Brady call lol," a fan said.

Where will Beasley sign?