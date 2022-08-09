Cole Strange Impressing On Tuesday: NFL World Reacts

Foxborough, MA - April 29: New England Patriots first-round draft pick Cole Strange on the game field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on April 29, 2022. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots were widely criticized for their first-round selection of Tennessee-Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange in this year's draft.

But according to reports coming out of Pats training camp, the 29th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft is exceeding expectations.

"Running game is having its best day of camp. Some big holes out there today. Been impressed with a few Cole Strange blocks as well in those sequences," New England insider Evan Lazar reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this update on the rookie lineman.

"Dr Strange opening portals on the line of scrimmage!!" one fan wrote.

"Cole Strange hof career just started," another said.

"But, people on Twitter said he was a bad pick? How could he ever be good?" another added.

Strange is expected to take an immediate starting role at the left guard position. If these reports are any indication, it appears the Pats will lean heavily on their run game once again in 2022.

The Patriots will kickoff their 2022 regular season with a Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on September 11.