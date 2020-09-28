Colin Cowherd Says The NFL’s 2 Worst Teams Are Obvious

The NFL is almost three full weeks into the 2020 regular season.

So far, there’s been a lot of impressive play, but there are a couple of truly dismal teams. Colin Cowherd thinks two franchises stand out as the worst right now.

According to the FOX Sports 1 personality, the two worst NFL teams in 2020 call New York (well, New Jersey) home. Cowherd believes that the New York Giants and the New York Jets are the worst teams in the National Football League.

Cowherd doesn’t think it’s close, either.

“Add the Giants and Jets — easily the two worst teams in the NFL— to the list of poorly run and unwatchable New York pro sports franchises. No city has a higher percentage of currently garbage teams,” he tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

It’s harsh, but it’s tough to argue with that right now.

The Jets and the Giants have just been embarrassing through the first three weeks of the season. New York’s teams are a combined 0-6 on the season. It probably won’t get better anytime soon, too.

New York could have the NFL’s first head coach firing of the season, as well. Jets coach Adam Gase appears to be very much on the hot seat heading into Week 4