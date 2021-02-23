Colin Cowherd Has 5 ‘Locks’ For The 2021 NFL Season

With the wild offseason we’re having so far in the NFL, very few things are predictable heading into the 2021 season.

That being said, Colin Cowherd released his five “locks” for the upcoming league year. The controversial Fox Sports analyst shared his thoughts on The Herd with Colin Cowherd Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s his full list:

The pattern in Cowherd’s list is fairly apparent.

Teams that held onto their star quarterbacks will continue to succeed. Teams that lost their QBs will ultimately flop.

The Buffalo Bills’ 13-3 season in 2020-21 was their best in decades. Defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC East title game, the Bills reached their first conference championship since 1993. With rising-star quarterback Josh Allen and most of the talented roster returning next year, Cowherd believes Buffalo are a lock to repeat this playoff path.

Next, Cowherd has Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs as locks to make another deep playoff run. As the fifth-seed in the NFC this past season, Brady led the franchise to its second ever Super Bowl title. With countless stars expressing their desire to return in 2021 (including Brady), Cowherd believes they’ll cruise to at least another NFC South title.

This past season, the Detroit Lions finished last in the NFC North. With long-time veteran QB Matthew Stafford shipped off to Los Angeles for Jared Goff, a repeat of this ranking certainly isn’t out of the question. The team will be forced to adjust to a completely overhauled coaching staff and front office — and some growing pains are certainly expected. Cowherd has the Lions as locks to repeat their division-worst record.

In 2020, Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a league-leading 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. In 2021, it’s almost certain the franchise will be without their star QB (star DE JJ Watt has also announced his departure). Even with a red-hot Watson at the helm, the Texans finished third in the AFC South with a disappointing 4-12 record — only ahead of Jacksonville’s league-worst 1-16. With the Jaguars likely drafting Trevor Lawrence this offseason, Cowherd believes the new-look Texans will fall to last in the division.

Finally, Cowherd sees a bleak future for the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2020, Philly finished dead last in a historically poor NFC East division (4-11-1). With quarterback uncertainty abound and a newly-hired head coach, a repeat of this abysmal season is well within the realm of possibility.