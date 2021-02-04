Colin Cowherd Says 6 NFL Quarterbacks Are ‘Unarguably’ Great

How many NFL quarterbacks are great?

According to FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd, there are six NFL quarterbacks who are “unarguably” great.

Cowherd’s six:

Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes

Aaron Rodgers

Russell Wilson

Josh Allen

Deshaun Watson

Six feels a bit high.

While Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson are coming off incredible seasons – and both are undeniably great talents – it feels a bit early to put them in the same class as Brady, Mahomes, Rodgers and Wilson. Those four have proven to be Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. Allen and Watson, meanwhile, have yet to have that level of postseason success.

Brady and Mahomes will square off in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. For Mahomes, this is the biggest game of his career – that’s what Tony Romo says, anyway.

“This is the biggest game Patrick Mahomes will ever play in for the rest of his career,” Romo said Thursday. “It’s the only way to catch Tom Brady. He has to win this game. If he loses this game, he cannot catch Tom Brady, in my opinion.”

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.