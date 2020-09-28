Colin Cowherd Says There Are 6 Real Super Bowl Contenders

The 2020 NFL regular season is almost three weeks old.

Week 3 was highlighted by the Buffalo Bills’ insane win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks’ wild victory over the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers’ impressive road win against the New Orleans Saints.

The week isn’t completely over, either, as we get the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

According to Colin Cowherd, there are six legitimate Super Bowl contenders right now. The FOX Sports 1 personality believes there are three contenders in his first Super Bowl tier and three in his second Super Bowl tier.

In tier one: the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In tier two: the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Calling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a tier one Super Bowl contender after wins against the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos feels like a pretty big stretch. However, the Bucs are loaded on offense and have a six-time Super Bowl champion at quarterback.

Still, it feels premature to place Tampa Bay among the NFL’s clear best in Kansas City and Baltimore.

The Chiefs and the Ravens are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. tonight. The game will be on ESPN.