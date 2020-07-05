The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names The 8 ‘America’s Teams’ In Sports

Colin Cowherd names the eight America's Teams.Colin Cowherd/FS1.

When you hear “America’s Team,” who comes to mind?

For most, it’s probably the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL franchise has long been known as “America’s Team” for its nationwide popularity. Go to any Cowboys away game, even ones in Washington or New York or Philadelphia, and you’ll see thousands of Dallas fans.

“When I was a kid, all you ever heard about was the Cowboys,” former running back Emmitt Smith said. “I wanted to be like Tony Dorsett. The Cowboys were like Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls–-they were always winning. And people want to follow teams that are winners. It provides a positive influence in their own lives–something to be proud of.”

The Cowboys are not the only “America’s Team,” though, according to FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd, in anticipation of July 4, said there are currently eight “America’s Teams” across professional and college sports.

Two college teams – Duke basketball and Notre Dame football – made Cowherd’s eight-team list.

“It’s aspirational. It is basketball and academic excellence,” Cowherd said of the Blue Devils.

“It’s got the biggest sidewalk alumni in college sports, meaning it’s got more fans that didn’t actually attend the university,” Cowherd said of Notre Dame.

Cowherd named eight teams in total:

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • New York Yankees
  • Chicago Cubs
  • Duke basketball
  • Notre Dame football

Speaking of the Lakers, Cowherd also recently said that he thinks LeBron James might be "targeting" one prominent NBA star…


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.