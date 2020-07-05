When you hear “America’s Team,” who comes to mind?

For most, it’s probably the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL franchise has long been known as “America’s Team” for its nationwide popularity. Go to any Cowboys away game, even ones in Washington or New York or Philadelphia, and you’ll see thousands of Dallas fans.

“When I was a kid, all you ever heard about was the Cowboys,” former running back Emmitt Smith said. “I wanted to be like Tony Dorsett. The Cowboys were like Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls–-they were always winning. And people want to follow teams that are winners. It provides a positive influence in their own lives–something to be proud of.”

The Cowboys are not the only “America’s Team,” though, according to FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd, in anticipation of July 4, said there are currently eight “America’s Teams” across professional and college sports.

Two college teams – Duke basketball and Notre Dame football – made Cowherd’s eight-team list.

“It’s aspirational. It is basketball and academic excellence,” Cowherd said of the Blue Devils.

“It’s got the biggest sidewalk alumni in college sports, meaning it’s got more fans that didn’t actually attend the university,” Cowherd said of Notre Dame.

Dallas Cowboys. Los Angeles Lakers. New York Yankees. @ColinCowherd lists 'America's Teams' in honor of July 4th: pic.twitter.com/bJIyRoNkGS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 4, 2020

Cowherd named eight teams in total:

Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Lakers

New York Yankees

Chicago Cubs

Duke basketball

Notre Dame football

Speaking of the Lakers, Cowherd also recently said that he thinks LeBron James might be “targeting” one prominent NBA star…