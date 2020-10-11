Colin Cowherd Has A Very Telling Comment On Baker Mayfield

You know Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are for real when FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd is praising them like he is today.

The 3-1 Cleveland Browns are taking on the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. So far, it’s been the Baker Mayfield show.

Cleveland is leading Indianapolis, 17-10, late in the second quarter. Mayfield is having arguably the best game of his NFL career. The former Oklahoma Sooners star is 14 of 20 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He’s made some incredible plays in the pocket.

Even Colin Cowherd, arguably his biggest critic, is impressed with his play so far this afternoon. The FOX Sports 1 host had a telling comment on Mayfield’s performance.

“Best half of football I’ve ever seen Baker Mayfield play. Easily,” Cowherd tweeted late in the first half of the Browns vs. Colts game.

Best half of football I’ve ever seen @bakermayfield play. Easily. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 11, 2020

Of course, it’s just one half, but Mayfield and the Browns have given people a lot to be optimistic about so far this season.

Cleveland is coming off a 48-point performance against the Cowboys in Dallas last weekend. Now, they appear to be in control in a tough AFC game against the Colts.

If Mayfield and Co. continue to play like this, the Browns could be a real threat in the AFC.