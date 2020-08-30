Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL QB Is Under ‘Most Pressure’ This Season

Which NFL player is under the most “pressure” to perform well in 2020?

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd made his pick this week – and it’s probably not going to surprise you very much.

Cowherd has long been a critic of Baker Mayfield. The FOX Sports 1 host has been critical of the Cleveland Browns rookie since he entered the league.

Mayfield and the Browns are coming off a disappointing 2019 season. Cleveland is very much in need of a big bounce-back season in 2020. Cowherd believes that Mayfield is under more pressure than anyone else in the league in 2020.

He might not be wrong.

“Baker’s got to win at least nine games,” Cowherd said. “Baker has to get his act together. This is a stacked offense.”

9. Tom Brady

5. Aaron Rodgers

3. Derek Carr

1. @ColinCowherd counts down the Top 10 NFL people under the most pressure this season: pic.twitter.com/L9G1UiLlTS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 28, 2020

Cowherd, meanwhile, is starting to like what he’s seeing from another No. 1 overall pick in Joe Burrow.

“I’m starting to see something with Joe Burrow that I really like. And it’s not six-for-six. Not his spirals. Not his college career…When I poked Baker Mayfield in the ribs…oh it bothered him. He fired back every time. Because Baker was not ready to go from best college team to lousy NFL team.

…I’ve been on Joe Burrow for six months. He follows me on social media. He retweets me. He never fires back. Because Joe Burrow’s self-esteem is not tied to what I think of him. Joe Burrow’s self-esteem is tied to what Joe Burrow thinks of himself,” Cowherd said.

Who will have the better 2020 season – Baker Mayfield or Joe Burrow?