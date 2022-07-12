Colin Cowherd Believes 1 Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumor Makes Sense

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

It looked to be a foregone conclusion that Jimmy Garoppolo would be traded during the offseason, but the 49ers have had other plans.

They've kept him on the team throughout free agency and the draft and look set to take him into training camp in a couple of weeks.

That said, there's still a chance he could be traded before then. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Seattle Seahawks have interest in Garoppolo and Colin Cowherd of The Herd thinks that makes a lot of sense.

"Here's why this makes sense: No. 1, the 49ers value Garoppolo has a really good starter. They like him a lot. If he didn't have injury issues, they wouldn't have drafted Trey Lance. He outplayed Mahomes for most of a Super Bowl," Cowherd said.

"If he hits one deep ball, he's a Super Bowl champ. This one makes sense to me."

Trading with a division rival is a bit risky, but if that's what it takes to fully hand over the keys to Lance, the 49ers might have to do it.

We could finally be nearing the end of this saga as training camp is just a couple of weeks away.