Colin Cowherd Believes 1 NFL Team Is In Trouble

After starting the season with a 7-1 record, the Los Angeles Rams separated themselves as one of the overwhelming favorites to contend for a Super Bowl title. But since that start, they’ve now dropped three straight games.

Colin Cowherd believes he’s pinpointed the reason for the Rams’ recent struggles.

While they were able to ride their elite talent through the first stretch of the season, Cowherd feels the Los Angeles squad has failed to develop an identity with overly-star-studded roster.

“What are the Rams now? They’re talented, but they don’t have a core identity,” he said on Thursday’s episode of The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd feels that the Rams’ acquisition of star players like quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has caused the team to abandon its former “power run” identity and force the adoption of a pass-heavy attack. While this strategy worked early in the season with Stafford putting up MVP-type numbers, the veteran QB has now thrown a pick-six in each of the team’s last three losses.

The Fox Sports analyst essentially argued that the most successful longterm organizations focus their attention on building through the draft and developing — not on flashy free-agent pickups.

While the Rams’ roster talent has failed them over the past few weeks, they are in no way out of the picture for a possible deep playoff run. If Los Angeles can find a way to return to its previous form, the team should be able to make some waves in the postseason.

The Rams will look to end their losing skid with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.