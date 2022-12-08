Colin Cowherd Believes 1 Prominent NFL Coach Might Retire

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Peter Schrager attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume) Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Could the Rams lose head coach Sean McVay to retirement this offseason? Colin Cowherd thinks there's a possibility that'll happen.

While previewing this Thursday's game between the Raiders and Rams, Cowherd talked about how difficult this season has been for the defending champions. They currently have a 3-9 record.

Cowherd ultimately believes McVay could leave the Rams in 2023 if he's offered a broadcasting gig.

"If Sean McVay was offered a 3-4 year deal by Amazon to do Thursday Night Football, I think he would take it," Cowherd said. "I do not think he wants to be part of the rebuild."

This may seem like a bold take from Cowherd, but this isn't the first time we've heard about McVay retiring early.

Last month, Albert Breer said McVay could retire once the Rams lose their core players.

"I think there's also an acknowledgment—this is something that I've talked about the last few months—Sean McVay's future with the team is probably tied to those four guys," Albert Breer told Rich Eisen. "In all likelihood, when those guys are gone, McVay is going to be gone, too."

Amazon apparently wanted to make a run at McVay earlier this year. The network eventually hired Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.