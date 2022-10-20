Colin Cowherd Believes Another NFL Coach Should Be Fired

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Earlier this season the Carolina Panthers continued the annual tradition of at least one NFL head coach being fired midseason. But Colin Cowherd believes another coach should join Matt Rhule on the unemployment line - preferably soon.

On Thursday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Arizona Cardinals should move on from fourth-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury. While he said that the Cardinals can probably wait until the end of the season, the Cardinals should recognize that Kingsbury hasn't made the team better.

Cowherd argued that between the ease with which teams can find competent head coaches, the team's inability to finish top 10 in scoring and the seemingly deteriorating relationship between Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray, it's time for the team to move on.

"There are no signs right now that he's a great coach... Move on," Cowherd said.

Kliff Kingsbury was hired by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 after going 35-40 as head coach at Texas Tech in the previous six years. He had no previous NFL coaching experience but had played several seasons in the league.

After going 13-18-1 in his first two years, the Cardinals made it to the playoffs as a wildcard team in 2021 following an 11-6 season. But this year, they're 2-4 to start the season and look like they've regressed.

Still, firing a coach one year removed from a playoff appearance isn't extremely common. Something drastic would have to happen between now and the end of the season for Kingsbury to lose his job.

Should the Cardinals take Cowherd's advice and fire Kingsbury?