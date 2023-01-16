Colin Cowherd Believes Star Wide Receiver Could Demand Trade

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

The Minnesota Vikings 13-4 season came crashing down on Sunday after being upset by Brian Daboll's New York Giants in the Wild Card round.

The Vikings defense struggled to contain Daniel Jones and New York was able to limit star receiver Justin Jefferson to just 47 yards.

On Monday, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd expressed concerns that Jefferson could start to believe the grass is greener elsewhere; much like Stefon Diggs did.

What I would worry about, Stefon Diggs said 'Get me outta here.' I'd worry about Justin Jefferson saying, 'Get me outta here. I don't wanna waste my career. I've got 5 more great years. What's the point of this?' Stefon Diggs just said, 'Get me to a star quarterback.' That's what I worry about, is that [Kirk Cousins] starts to lose the locker room, lose trust of star receivers.

Losing Jefferson would obviously be a huge blow to a team with an aging No. 2 receiver and a defense unable to stop anybody for much of the year.

Whether Cousins' play forces him to start asking questions remains to be seen.