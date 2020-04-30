Colin Cowherd Thinks He Knows Bill Belichick’s “Plan” At Quarterback

The Patriots’ quarterback situation moving forward remains up in the air, but Colin Cowherd thinks he knows Bill Belichick’s “plan” for the position.

New England let Tom Brady walk in free agency earlier this offseason, as the six-time Super Bowl winner signed a two-year, $50 million in Tampa Bay.

The Patriots have second-year Jarrett Stidham and veteran backup Brian Hoyer lined up to replace him in 2020. New England has also been linked to Cam Newton and the recently-released Andy Dalton, but it’s unclear if Belichick has any interest in going that route.

Cowherd thinks he knows Belichick’s plan at the position. He outlined said “plan” in four steps.

Get younger and cheaper on defense. Don’t get tied to any quarterback for the longterm. “Don’t spend any money on a quarterback,” Cowherd said. “We’re seeing that.” Spend the money you’re saving on the quarterback position on offense next offseason. If Stidham is not the guy, use a haul of draft picks to trade up for one (Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields, perhaps) in 2021.

Don't expect the Patriots to sign Andy Dalton. Bill Belichick has a plan. @ColinCowherd on New England: pic.twitter.com/Gsb4VXQcFX — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 30, 2020

The Patriots seem to be following this plan, at least. Perhaps Belichick will surprise everyone and make a run at Dalton or Newton.

But for now, it appears that New England is set on rolling with Stidham behind center in 2020.

ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss said as much on Get Up! earlier today, as well.

“The short answer is that they are intrigued enough with what they have seen from Jarrett Stidham that they keep investing in him,” Reiss said on ESPN. “On Saturday night after the draft, Bill Belichick said that Stidham improved a lot behind the scenes last year and that they will see where that takes him. In the context of this conversation, what does Stidham have going for him compared to Cam Newton? Youth. Health. He’s a known system fit. He’s a known culture fit. When you talk about what the Patriots generally value in quarterback play, you boil it down to two things — accuracy and decision making. And Stidham really rated favorably (in both) from a statistical standpoint over his career.”

Stidham didn’t show a ton of greatness at Auburn, but it’s not like the Patriots’ former star quarterback was a highly-touted NFL Draft prospect.