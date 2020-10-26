Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Jerry Jones Today

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd had a blunt message for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Monday afternoon.

“Start over.”

Cowherd believes Jones made a big mistake hiring former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to lead this team. Dallas is now 2-5 on the season following Sunday afternoon’s blowout loss to the Washington Football Team.

The Cowboys need to fire McCarthy and find someone else, Cowherd says.

“Dallas has to own it,” Cowherd said. “Successful people all over America make mistakes. Own it. Mike McCarthy is a bad hire. It’s a bad hire. You whiffed. Move on.”

Cowherd isn’t the only one who thinks this way.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote on Monday morning that it’s not an overreaction to think that McCarthy will be fired by the end of the season.

Look, Jerry Jones’ reputation as an owner who fires coaches willy-nilly is outdated and, frankly, was never really deserved when you look at the history. And no one likes to admit a mistake. But if we get to the end of the season and the NFC East champ has only six or seven wins and the Cowboys aren’t it? They would have to be considered the biggest failure of any team in the league.

Jerry Jones is a patient man when it comes to his head coaches, but this is just getting worse by the week.

At this point, it would not be stunning to see a new head coach in Dallas in 2021.